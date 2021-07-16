Five Things for Friday, including health care hiring and Winterhawks' new look
Published
Good morning and happy Friday. Here are Five Things before the weekend. Our cover story this week is all about health care and hiring. In fact, we have a whole package of pieces on hospitals and other providers and their challenges getting the workers they need after an unprecedented health crisis. PBJ real estate reporter Jonathan Bach has an interesting conversation with someone who is sharing his decades of experience in housing with an online audience. Tom Cusack writes the Portland Housing…Full Article