Can Tennessee business owners require employees to be vaccinated?

You are ready to reopen your business. Your employees are ready and willing to come back to work. Do you know if you can legally require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to work? As Nashville returns to business, the question has been asked, “Can companies require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?” The simple answer is yes, assuming no state or local law prohibits vaccine requirements. Employers covered under Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) laws are not prohibited…