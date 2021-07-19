People will need to have proof of full vaccination to enter nightclubs and other "crowded venues" from the end of September, the vaccines minister has announced.Full Article
Proof of full COVID vaccination condition of entry to nightclubs from end of September
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
University of Maryland Medical System & Johns Hopkins Medicine will require all staff to get vaccinated
ABC 2 News WMAR
University of Maryland Medical System & Johns Hopkins Medicine will require all staff to get vaccinated