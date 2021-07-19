Psaki says Trump does not need 'an embroidered invitation' to make a vaccine PSA
Published
Every living former president, except Trump, has participated in a public service announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Published
Every living former president, except Trump, has participated in a public service announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected Peter Doocy's suggestion that President Joe Biden should make a pro-vaccine PSA with..