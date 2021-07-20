Latitude Consolidated drilling confirms large system at 5.5 kilometre-long Fairway trend within Murchison Gold Project

Latitude Consolidated Ltd (ASX:LCD) (FRA:1KX) has confirmed a large mineralised system at the Fairway Trend, which strikes over 5.5 kilometres from Turnberry to St Anne’s within the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. The company is particularly pleased with early results from St Anne’s, where high-grade mineralisation was intersected in a geological setting known to host significant gold just 3 kilometres to the north of Turnberry. This is where dolerite was intersected, providing what Latitude believes will be an ‘excellent target’ for phase-2 drilling. High grades at St Anne's Results at St Anne’s include 5 metres at 6.77 g/t gold from 103 metres; 11 metres at 0.74 g/t from 104 metres, including 4 metres at 1.30 g/t; and 6 metres at 0.37 g/t from 144 metres. Given the positive results received from this drilling, St Anne’s will form part of the company’s phase-2 exploration program in the second half of 2021. “Very pleased with results” Chief executive officer Tim Davidson said: “This is the first drill program completed by the company at the highly prospective Fairway trend and we are very pleased with the results it has delivered. “We have intersected high-grade mineralisation at St Anne’s in a geological setting that is known to host a significant gold endowment at Turnberry, only 3 kilometres to the north. “We believe St Anne’s displays many similarities to Turnberry and we intend to do further work there during our phase-2 drilling program later this year. “Results received from Bunarra and Far East are also pleasing given both are early-stage exploration prospects which have had limited work completed to date and have strong potential for further mineralisation to be identified. “These results continue to build the company’s confidence in the exploration prospectivity of the Murchison Gold Project and I look forward to providing further updates over the coming weeks as we receive the final assays from our phase-1 drilling program.” Turnberry intersections Drilling at the southern extension of Turnberry mineral resource intersected mineralisation in all holes and appears to confirm a structural offset of the Turnberry mineralisation to the west of the existing mineral resource. Results comprise: 2 metres at 0.29 g/t from 106 metres; 4 metres at 0.34 g/t from 134 metres; 4 metres at 0.26 g/t from 167 metres; 2 metres at 0.54 g/t from 102 metres; and 1-metre at 0.20 g/t from 149 metres. The weathering profile was also observed to increase in depth to the south of Turnberry. With initial confirmation of the structural offset of this mineralisation, further drilling at improved drill density will be completed during the phase-2 program followed by deeper drilling to target primary mineralisation in fresh rock. Bunarra and Far East prospects Results received from Bunarra and Far East prospects also demonstrate prospectivity and the potential for identifying further gold mineralisation. A wide zone of quartz-tourmaline-arsenopyrite-pyrite mineralisation was intersected within a shear zone at the Bunarra prospect returning 18 metres at 1.15 g/t from 235 metres, including 2 metres at 5.41 g/t; and 6 metres at 1.32 g/t from 20 metres, including 1-metre at 4.87 g/t. Mineralised intersections in mafic volcanic and granite with galena observed at Far East prospect include 4 metres at 2.66 g/t gold from 51 metres, including 1-metre at 9.01 g/t; and 2 metres at 2.39 g/t from 58 metres, including 1-metre at 4.51 g/t. Latitude intends to continue advancing these early-stage exploration targets.