LVMH Acquires Majority Stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White Brand
Published
The luxury group has bought a majority stake in Off-White and given its founder license to shake up the more than just fashion. And he’s got skin in the game.Full Article
Published
The luxury group has bought a majority stake in Off-White and given its founder license to shake up the more than just fashion. And he’s got skin in the game.Full Article
French luxury group boosts investment in streetwear brand and gives bigger role to designer