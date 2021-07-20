KC philanthropist Annette Bloch, wife of H&R Block co-founder, dies at 94

Kansas City philanthropist Annette Bloch, 94, died at her home Saturday. Annette Bloch married Richard Bloch, a co-founder of Kansas City-based tax preparation firm H&R Block Inc., on June 16, 1946. They were married for 58 years, until he passed away in 2004. Annette and her husband founded the RA Bloch Cancer Foundation in 1980, which was replaced by the Richard & Annette Bloch Family Foundation in 2017. They also founded the Bloch Cancer Survivors Park. The couple founded both after Richard…