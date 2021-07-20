Microsoft Exchange servers were targeted in Chinese cyber-attack says UK, US and EU

Cyber-attacks on Microsoft Exchange servers earlier this year were part of a targeted espionage campaign by China, that’s according to the UK, US and European Union. It comes amidst escalating concerns over the threat state-sponsored cyber-attacks. A BBC News report noted that the unified move between western governments and said that intelligence officials believe the attacks were markedly more serious than anything they had seen before. China has previously denied similar allegations, the BBC highlighted. In January, hackers began exploiting vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange servers allowing backdoors to be created. According to Britain, the attack’s purpose was to enable large scale espionage, including the acquisition of personal information and intellectual property.