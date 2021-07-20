Nearly six years after canceling IPO, Gelesis goes public via SPAC

For the second time in six years, weight loss-focused company Gelesis Inc. has eschewed the IPO route. But this time, it's still planning to go public — just via a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that values the company at $1.3 billion. Gelesis had originally planned become publicly traded through a traditional IPO back in 2015. Then, days before its scheduled offering, the company withdrew, instead opting to raise $31.5 million via private investors. Now,…