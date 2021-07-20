Empower Clinics to partner with Tabula Rasa HealthCare to offer coronavirus and flu home testing services

Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCPINK:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) has announced a tie-up with healthcare tech group Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC) to offer home testing services, which should help curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Tabula Rasa will provide call center services for Empower's diagnostic laboratory Kai Care's COVID-19 and Influenza A/B at-home salvia test kit. "As flu season starts to pick up, differentiating COVID (and the potential strain variations) from flu will be immensely important, and potentially save lives," the CEO of Empower, Steven McAuley, told investors in a statement. READ: Empower Clinics reports record first-quarter revenue as acquisitions kick in "This is especially timely given the Delta variant is between 40-60% more transmissible than the previous strains of COVID. TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Call Centers, expertly staffed with pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will bring extra healthcare expertise and sensitivity to those customers or their providers who have questions or a need to discuss their results," he added. The call center operators will answer customer questions about the saliva test, explain how to administer it and interpret the results. "It is important to remember, if someone has COVID-19, it could take them longer to experience symptoms than if they had the flu. Remaining vigilant and careful in the months to come into this upcoming flu season and prioritizing testing will be vital to minimizing the spread. Running the tests that are needed will make all the difference," added president of Kai Medical Laboratory Yoshi Tyler. "Knowing where and when these viruses are spreading gives us the power to contain and control and ultimately care for those around us," he added. Integrated healthcare firm Empower provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. It bought Dallas, Texas-based Kai Medical Laboratory in October last year to further advance its COVID-19 national testing programs for enterprise clients. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com