Pandemic drinking habits could be here to stay. That’s worrisome for women

Many Americans turned to alcohol to cope with stress, anxiety or boredom during Covid-19 lockdowns, and a new Drizly poll indicates some pandemic habits might be here to stay. That could have concerning health implications, since health experts say heavier pandemic drinking is leaving more people with liver disease and other problems, and women are especially vulnerable. Majorities of those polled plan to keep enjoying a drink while cooking or streaming shows post-pandemic, alcohol e-retailer…