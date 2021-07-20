Versus Systems to power fan engagement for new English and Welsh cricket competition, The Hundred

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) has announced that the company will be powering live in-stadium experiences for the inaugural season of The Hundred, a new 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The Hundred run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) begins play on July 21, 2021. Following their continued work with US-based sports leagues like the NHL and MLB, Versus is partnering with London, UK-based Progress Productions to enhance the in-stadium experience for fans attending home matches for The Hundred’s eight teams. READ: Versus Systems partners with Peach Bowl to bring fan engagement and rewards to college football fans “Fans will be able to use the Versus XEO Platform to play custom interactive games, including an all-new cricket game, while watching each 100-ball cricket match,” said the company. Versus and Progress Productions recently completed a successful test match prior to the official league launch in July. “We are very excited to be working with The Hundred and our partner Progress Productions to make these cricket matches as fun and engaging as possible for the fans attending their favorite team’s home match,” Versus CEO Matthew Pierce said in a statement. “The Versus XEO platform is a perfect complement for the live events that are bringing fans back into stadiums across the world. We look forward to delivering cricket fans in England and Wales an appealing new way to engage with their favorite cricket teams and show support for The Hundred during its inaugural season,” he added. Progress said it is “incredibly excited” about bringing Versus’ products to a UK audience. “The ability to play live interactive games using the big screens will transform the spectator experience and bring new ways to connect our audience to cricket,” said James O’Brien, CEO of Progress Productions. “The Hundred is working hard to engage a younger audience with the sport. We really think that by connecting with them via handsets and using fun, engaging tools like Filter Fan Cam there will be a new layer of connectivity. For many, this will be the first major event that they will have been able to attend in over a year and we think that the Versus XEO platform will show the fans that Progress and The ECB have spent this time developing innovative ways to make their day at The Hundred a truly remarkable one.” Versus offers production services, the XEO platform, and rewards to drive audience engagement across all kinds of media and events from live sports to video games, and from streaming media to broadcast. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at uttara@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive