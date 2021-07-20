Richmond startup OccasionGenius wants to propel the live events industry forward through platform innovations

Richmond event tech startup OccasionGenius founder Nate Marcus believes “Shared experiences make life better.” Keeping this vision in mind, the OccasionGenius team spent its time during the pandemic quietly innovating in preparation of a surge in ramped-up travel driven by a pent-up demand for live events. The platform, created in 2017, pulls in public data from large event booking sites and local organizations’ regional web calendar and feeds it through its system to personalize it for…