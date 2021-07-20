Fobi AI strikes new deal with global marketing agency GPJ to implement its Wallet pass solution for major clients

Fobi AI Inc (CVE:FOBI) (OTCQB:FOBIF) announced a new deal with global event and experience marketing agency GPJ to use its Wallet pass solution for one of the agency’s global enterprise clients. The technology company said Wallet Pass will be used to develop a custom event management system, including ticketing and booking functionality, for GPJ’s client INEOS, which is marketing its Grenadier 4x4 vehicle at roadshow events in various countries. In a statement, Fobi said that INEOS needed a solution that would allow drivers to book test drives of the new 4x4. READ: Fobi AI executes several pilot tests and has 10.42M in funding as it plans to uplist to major exchange Fobi said it had developed an end-to-end resource for booking and ticketing using its Wallet pass, in conjunction with SimplyBook’s calendar system and a client-branded booking website custom built by the technology company. “Fobi has been instrumental in making this experience successful for INEOS with their Wallet pass solution that can be used to create a new and more efficient communication and ticketing tool that leverages the mobile wallet,” GPJ creative technologist Zara Kerwood said in a statement. “We are excited to see the results and to work with FOBI on custom solutions for our other clients.” According to Fobi, the project and continued relationship with GPJ will open the door to other Fortune 500 companies on the marketing agency’s roster, like Nissan, Jeep and Samsung. It added that the deal will contribute monthly recurring revenue from fees for the Wallet pass licenses – something that will be “easily repeatable” with other GPJ clients. “We are experiencing great success with revenue-generating deals working directly with agencies like GPJ,” Fobi CEO Rob Anson told shareholders. “We are excited to be selected to build a custom solution for a top client such as INEOS that helps pave the way for better user experiences and assists enterprise clients in building end-to-end customer experience platforms. We are very confident in this project and are looking forward to working with GPJ on similar projects in the future.” Contact Angela at angela@proactiveinvestors.com Follow her on Twitter @AHarmantas