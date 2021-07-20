Five Things for Tuesday, including a space tax, Satan Shoes and wildfires

Good morning. Here are some earthbound and otherwise Five Things for Tuesday. The Oregon Health Authority reported 777 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, and according to the Oregonian, cases are up 54% in the past week. But the OHA says the best protection against the virus and its more transmissible delta variant is still vaccination. We collected health data on where the most Oregonians have gotten their shots and where residents are still reluctant and ranked the top 25 ZIP codes in each group. We…