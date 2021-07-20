UnitedHealthcare will give members free access to Peloton app

UnitedHealthcare announced Tuesday it's providing millions of its members with free access to fitness classes on the Peloton app. Beginning Sept. 1, as part of their plan benefits, almost 4 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members can enroll in a 12-month subscription to a Peloton digital membership. Members can also exchange the annual subscription for a four-month waiver on an all-access membership which links live or on-demand classes with a Peloton product such as a bike or treadmill.…