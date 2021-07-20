HCA Healthcare, Inter Parfums rise; PPG, Philip Morris fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:



International Business Machines Corp., up $2.05 to $139.97.



The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.



PPG Industries Inc., down $7.26 to $158.49.



The paint and coatings maker's second-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.



Halliburton Co., up 71 cents to $20.07.



The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.



Inter Parfums Inc., up $6.04 to $73.59.



The perfume maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.



HCA Healthcare Inc., up $31.27 to $248.90.



The hospital operator handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.



AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $3.89 to $116.49.



The drug distributor and others are close to a $26 billion settlement covering thousands of lawsuits over the toll of opioids.



Peloton Interactive Inc., up $7.92 to $126.35.



The exercise bike and treadmill company signed a deal with UnitedHealth Group for access to its fitness app.



Philip Morris International Inc., down $3 to $94.93.



The tobacco company's full-year profit forecast fell just short of analysts' expectations.