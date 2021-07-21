Sovereign Metals launches into scoping study for Kasiya Rutile Project

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM) (FRA:SVM) has moved swiftly into a scoping study for the Kasiya Project in Malawi representing the next major technical milestone toward developing a strategic, large-scale, long life and sustainable rutile operation.



The scoping study has been designed to demonstrate an economic assessment of the business case to an accuracy of +/- 30% for the project, which is one of the largest undeveloped rutile deposits in the world.



Sovereign has multiple workstreams underway and planned for the study, which is targeted for completion in late 2021.*"Environmentally sustainable"*



Sovereign managing director Dr Julian Stephens said: "After delivering one of the world's largest natural rutile deposits in our maiden mineral resource estimate, Sovereign has moved quickly forward into a scoping study.



"The study is targeting a large-scale natural rutile operation to fill some of the existing supply deficit of the purest and most environmentally sustainable titanium feedstock.



"We are very happy with the strong team that has been assembled for the study and look forward to unlocking the value from Kasiya Rutile Project."