Five things you need to know today, and naming your pet is hard

Good morning, Cincinnati. The Reds won last night. And it’s Biden day. Anyone else plan on not leaving their house? Here are five other things you need to know to help start your busy business day. Joe Biden will visit Mount St. Joseph University in Delhi Township today for a CNN town hall event — his first visit to Cincinnati as president. Biden also will visit a union training center, according to the White House, although it has not yet provided details. For those looking to avoid any…