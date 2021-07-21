JCPenney to launch inclusive in-store, online beauty concept

JCPenney plans to launch a new in-store and online shopping platform for mass market and prestige cosmetics starting with select stores in October. JCPenney Beauty “reflects customers’ beauty wants and needs, no matter their age, gender, race, skin tone, hair type, beauty regime, or budget,” the company said, and will offer products from makeup, skincare, and fragrance to hair products and styling tools. Sales associates trained to service all skin tones and hair textures will offer product…