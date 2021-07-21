NA Proactive news snapshot: Logiq Inc, Fortitude Gold, Biocept, Fidelity Minerals, Sanatana Resources UPDATE ...

Logiq Inc (NEO:LGIQ) (OTCQX:LGIQ) has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing (LDM) platform to include direct media buying access to web, mobile, and connected TV (CTV), as well as audio media providers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. By expanding its footprint to localized inventory offered in APAC, the company said its LDM brings affordable and easily managed access to these international consumers within the reach of small and medium-sized agencies and brands that sell in these markets. Also, Logiq said the offering optimizes the delivery of an ad to an APAC consumer so that it can occur within 50 milliseconds, even if the campaign is managed by an agency or brand halfway around the world. Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCQB:FTCO) said it has received permit approval for the expansion of the Isabella Pearl heap leach pad located in Mineral County, Nevada. The junior gold producer said an expansion to the existing heap leach pad is required to accommodate the additional ore reserve tonnes defined during exploration drill campaigns in 2019 and 2020. “The newly permitted area for pad expansion is larger than the initial phase two expansion area slated for construction,” said the company, adding that this allows it to expand the pad further in future under these existing permits. Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) (FRA:B003) said it has received a positive final Local Coverage Determination (LCD) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Molecular Diagnostics Program (MolDx), which will expand Medicare coverage for use of Biocept’s Target Selector assay to identify the HER2 biomarker from circulating tumor cells (CTCs). The company said the reimbursement decision expands access to testing that provides critical information used to guide targeted treatment options for patients with breast cancer. Fidelity Minerals Corp (CVE:FMN) (FRA:S5GM) (OTCMKTS:SAIDF) said it is set to carry out a US$3 million exploration program at its core Las Huaquillas (CLH) precious and base metal property as it struck a deal to acquire a further 5.5% of the asset bringing its holding to 50%. The company has inked a binding agreement with Alexander Ernesto Vidaurre Otayza and Lida Avelina Pimentel Jibaja over buying the further 5.5% in RIAL, which owns the project, for a total cash payment of US$500,000 in two instalments. Fidelity Minerals will also fund underground sampling and exploration drilling worth up to US$3 million ahead of a new NI 43-101 technical report aimed at declaring inferred resources to be completed within 18 months following receipt of drilling permits. Planning for the work will begin immediately. Sanatana Resources Inc (CVE:STA) announced it had struck an agreement with ArcWest Exploration Ltd (CVE:AWX) to option up to 80% of the Oweegee Dome porphyry copper-gold project in the Golden Triangle region in British Columbia. Oweegee Dome is located around 45 kilometres east of the massive KSM-Iron Cap porphyry copper-gold project in the highly prospective Golden Triangle. The 31,077-hectare project contains two large underexplored porphyry copper-gold systems that Sanatana believes host a very similar geological footprint to the flagship Red Chris operation in BC owned by Newcrest Mining and Imperial Metals. American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) said it has appointed former head of Business Development Doug Hamilton, to the new role of Head of Policy. American Battery Metals is currently in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), in an effort to better reflect its company objective. In his new position, Hamilton will lead the ABTC policy team and direct the company's domestic policy initiatives, including state and federal regulatory legislation and government grant and loan programs. Deep-South Resources Inc CVE:DSM) has said its Namibian legal counsel, on behalf of its subsidiary Haib Minerals, has filed a review application with the High Court of Namibia following the licence renewal refusal for its copper project in the country. Recovering the rights of Haib Copper project remains the number one priority for Deep-South, however, the company added that it was actively looking at other projects before the situation arose with the Haib licence. Deep-South said it believes it is important to carry on with the development of the company and start again adding value for shareholders. The base metal-focused company said it has a team that is currently evaluating projects, and has identified copper and gold exploration projects that have the potential for world-class discoveries and resources. Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) said it has signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would allow the company to divest of its legacy cannabis assets and fully focus on its integrated healthcare business. The company said the associated non-binding agreement outlines that Andrea Klein and Dustin Klein (together the "Kleins") will acquire 100% of Sun Valley Health Holdings LLC, Sun Valley Health Franchising LLC, Sun Valley Health LLC, Sun Valley Health West LLC, Sun Valley Health Tucson LLC, Sun Valley Health Mesa LLC, Sun Valley Alternative Health Centers NV LLC, and all subsidiaries. "This transaction will allow Empower to complete the divestment of its legacy cannabis assets and focus on its integrated healthcare vision," said Empower CEO Steven McAuley in a statement. MegumaGold Corp (CSE:NSAU) (OTCMKTS:NSAUF) (FRA:2CM2) told investors that it expects to start drilling at its 256 hectares (Ha) Caribou gold project in Nova Scotia, Canada in early August this year. The multi-hole diamond drill program will be carried out by contractor Maritime Diamond Drilling to assess the main styles of gold mineralization currently defined in the area of the past-producing Holman mine, which churned out the yellow metal between 1932 and 1947 at a reported average grade of around 14 grams per ton (g/t). Mydecine Innovations Group Inc (NEO:MYCO) (OTCMKTS:MYOCF) (FRA:0NFA) is widening its psychedelics portfolio to include MDMA-like compounds. The Denver-based psychedelics company said it had filed a patent to cover the new compounds, allowing it to scale its drug development program after promising discoveries in the field of MDMA research. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (FRA:O4T1) (OTCQB:MARVF) said it has acquired property through staking 478 claims, totaling 11,875 hectares (29344 acres), located 25 kilometers (km) due east of New Found Gold's (CVE:NFG) (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) high-grade Queensway gold project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Canadian emerging resource company said the new claims are contiguous to Sassy Resources Corporation’s (CSE:SASY) (OTCQB:SSYRF) (FRA:4E7) Gander North project, which has industry veteran Shawn Ryan on its management team. Marvel noted that Ryan is a global authority in his field, and his “prospecting instincts” have led to new multimillion-dollar gold deposits, triggering gold rushes in both the Yukon and Newfoundland. Marvel said the property lies proximal to the Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, a “crustal scale fault zone” that extends from the north coast of Newfoundland, 200km southwest through Gander structural corridors in central Newfoundland, and is “intimately associated with recent gold discoveries,” including Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project which hosts six million ounces of gold. Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) (OTCQB:HRVOF) revealed that it has signed a three-year renewable marketing and distribution agreement for international market expansion with WB Canna Co & Wellness, a top CBD and wellness products distributor in the Caribbean, Central America, travel retail and cruise channel. The Vancouver-based cannabis-infused consumer packaged goods (CPG) company said teaming up with WB Canna “aligns with Harvest One’s growth strategies for its core brands,” and contributes to the company’s growth and brand expansion initiatives for fiscal 2022. Based on the terms of the agreement, Harvest One granted WB Canna exclusive distribution and marketing rights across 33 countries in the Caribbean and Central America, inclusive of Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) revealed that former Tucson, Arizona, police officer and football player Brandon Tatum, who runs the hit YouTube channel called "The Officer Tatum," with over 1.6 million subscribers, has agreed to act as an advisor and advocate for KWESST's non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line for law enforcement and personal defense in the US. As a commentator, Tatum also has a regular following of more than three million people across various social media platforms and is a frequent guest on TV shows. Tatum will advise KWESST on optimization of the LEC system for law enforcement and personal defense applications. He will also provide educational segments on The Officer Tatum show for law enforcement and the public regarding the features and benefits of the LEC system. He will also produce interviews with KWESST's Executive Chairman David Luxton and participate as a representative of KWESST in various third-party interviews on the LEC products. North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) (OTCMKTS:NHAWF) (FRA:VTJ1) has revealed that the $5.6 million bulk sampling program at its Naujaat diamond project in Nunavut is now more than 50% complete. The company said the program is on track for completion by the end of August, and the sample will be shipped south in September via the annual sealift. Endexx Corporation (OTCMKTS:EDXC) has revealed significant corporate progress so far in 2021 as it passes a key financial test. The lifestyle company, focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based wellness products, announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Division of Corporation Finance, review of its Registration Statement on Form 10 has concluded. In a statement, Endexx CEO Todd Davis said: “Endexx has completed multiple significant Corporate initiatives and agenda items that were implemented at the beginning of fiscal 2021. The path to significant revenue growth and the pursuit of an uplisting to a senior stock exchange has accelerated with these successes.” Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) said a review of drill core shows that the fault system which links the Tsenken target with the Tiria-Shimpia target has been confirmed in Ecuador. According to the company, the fault system moved periodically throughout the development of the sedimentary basin, providing a pumping mechanism for metal-bearing fluids that deposited sediment-hosted zinc-silver at Tiria-Shimpia and copper-silver at Tsenken. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (CVE:GMX) (OTCQX:GLBXF) said it has acquired private exploration and holding company Rockport Mining Corp, which owns two royalties on Globex properties in New Brunswick. Prior to purchasing Rockport, Globex acquired the company's Devil’s Pike gold property with a reported Inferred Resource of 214,800 tons grading 9.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold (cut) or 13.48 g/t gold (uncut). Rockport retained a 1% net smelter royalty on Devil’s Pike after 600,000 ounces of gold was produced Earlier this year, Globex also purchased the Bald Hill antimony deposit with Rockport retaining a 1% net smelter royalty on all mineral production of that property. With the recent acquisition, the royalties no longer exist thus adding value to the Globex gold and antimony assets, both of which are located in southern New Brunswick. Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) said it has received a US$1.9 million order from the US Department of Defense as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP), a US Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle (GWAC). The latest purchase order is Plurilock’s third contract valued in excess of US$1 million received in recent months following a US$1.7 million overseas order with the US Department of Defense announced on July 15. The company has now received a total of US$7.4 million in sales orders since May 2021. Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) announced it had discovered a new mineralized horizon at its Selena silver-gold project in Nevada. The discovery came as part of a Phase IV drilling program, which returned intercepts of up to 3 metres (m) at 59.8 grams per ton (g/t) silver.The hole was the first mineralize intercept on the property at the Chainman Shale and Joanna Limestone lithologic contact, according to Vancouver-based Ridgeline. American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) has said that its bench-scale project at the Wenden stockpile property in Arizona, USA is nearly complete and advancing towards providing a domestic source of electrolytic manganese metal (EMM). The project was funded by an award in late 2020 from the United States Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to perform work on the US government's 322,000 metric ton manganese stockpile located near Wenden and assess the viability of production using American Manganese's ground-breaking recovery process. Larry Reaugh, the CEO of American Manganese, said the project aimed to determine a "model processing flowsheet for the DLA's consideration in scaled-up continuation work consistent with a future commercial processing facility". Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) (OTCMKTS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL.F) has announced two strategic additions to the company’s executive team, with the appointment of Simeon Saunders as VP Global Medical Marketing and Scientific Affairs and Mike Glick as GM and VP Else North America, both of whom are former executives with Abbott Laboratories. “We are extremely delighted by the addition of Mike and Simeon to the Company. With decades of experience in infant nutrition, they are precisely what is needed to move forward into the next phase of Growth,” Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & co-founder of Else Nutrition said in a statement. NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCPINK:NTTCF) has announced the appointment of Colin Sutherland as its interim chief financial officer. In a statement, the company said Sutherland replaces Christopher Cherry, who has resigned as both CFO and a director. The company thanked Cherry for his services and wished him success in his future endeavors. Sutherland is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of financial and operational experience with development-stage companies. Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE:AYUR) said it has filed an application to be quoted on the OTCQB, the US market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) in New York. The company noted that it will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under its symbol AYUR. In addition, Ayurcann said it is working to secure DTC eligibility with The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for electronic settlement and transfer of its common shares in the United States. TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) said it has granted 3.2 million stock options to directors and officers of the company, under the terms of the company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at 5 cents per share until five years from the date of grant and are subject to a trading hold period of four months. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) has announced the second quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX and OTCQB indexes, including the OTCQX Canada Index and the OTCQX Dividend Index. The operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities noted that the OTCQX Composite Index (.OTCQX), a benchmark for the overall OTCQX Best Market, was up 3.9% in the second quarter. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), the operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, has announced that AbraSilver Resource Corp (CVE:ABRA) (OTCQX:ABBRF), silver-gold focused advanced-stage exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTC Pink market. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. John Miniotis, president and CEO of AbraSilver Resource commented: "We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQX market in the United States, which will further help increase our visibility and broaden our investor base." OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), the operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, has announced that Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) (LON:ADT1) (OTCQX:ADMLF), a precious and base metals developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTC Pink market. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their US investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.