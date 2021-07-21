Robert Morris University to provide cloud computing training to local high school teachers

Robert Morris University has announced a new program for teachers at several local high schools that will offer training on Amazon Web Services cloud computing services. Teachers will then be able to take what is learned from the training and implement it into their own curriculum for high school students. Funding for the one-on-one training is supported by a $120,000 grant from the Benedum Foundation. It will begin this fall and is being offered to teachers at Brashear High School in Pittsburgh,…