Biden to nominate Comcast's David L. Cohen as ambassador to Canada

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced plans to nominate Comcast Corp. executive David L. Cohen to serve as ambassador to Canada. Cohen previously served as senior executive vice president of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and is currently a senior advisor to the CEO. Many Philadelphians know Cohen for his political leadership in the city. In the 1990s, he served as former Mayor Ed Rendell's chief of staff and top adviser, helping the city avoid municipal bankruptcy during Rendell's first term. Biden…