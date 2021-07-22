The social determinants of health: Why employers have a role in improving public health

We have a saying in the health care industry: your ZIP Code is a better predictor of your health than your genetic code. For years, research has shown economic and social conditions in communities where people live, work and play key roles in health outlooks. Research has also shown preventative medicine is a win-win: individuals spend less on health care, and people enjoy better health overall. The pandemic brought disparities in well-being front and center, placing a large magnifying glass over…