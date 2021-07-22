Uber Freight buying Frisco’s Transplace for roughly $2.25 billion

Frisco's Transplace is moving to Uber Freight in a deal valued at more than $2 billion. The Uber unit is set to acquire the North Texas company, which specializes in third-party logistics and is powered by technology, for $2.25 billion, according to a statement on Thursday. The deal is made up of $750 in stock and the balance is in cash. Uber Freight is buying the company from TPG Capital, which acquired Transplace in 2017. Transplace is one of the largest private companies in the region,…