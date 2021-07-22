St. Jude hits donation milestone to fight childhood cancer

NEW YORK (AP) — For St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, even the sky is no longer the limit.



At a time when similar institutions face fundraising shortfalls as donors have shifted their priorities in response to the pandemic, the Memphis-based hospital has just completed its biggest fundraising year. The hospital is crediting its success to online donations and to publicity campaigns, like a sweepstakes to send someone to space that it hopes will raise $200 million.



The $2 billion that was raised in their 2021 fiscal year, St. Jude officials say, marks the first time a single-mission charity has reached that milestone. The officials plan to do it again — at least five more times, in fact — to fund its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan to accelerate research and treatment globally for children with catastrophic illnesses, especially cancer.



Rick Shadyac, the CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, noted that even with an overall survival rate of 80%, cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for American children. In many other countries, he said, the cancer survival rate for children is only about 20%.



“Solving pediatric cancer is a global problem — a multi-trillion, multi-year problem,” Shadyac said in an interview. “The way we look at it is: If not St. Jude, then who?”



St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has always occupied a singular place in the health care world. Since opening in 1962, it has not charged its patients or their families for treatment. Because the bulk of its funding — about 87% — comes from individuals rather than major donors or corporations, it faced a fundraising threat during the pandemic.



But the hospital said its response to the crisis may have ended up strengthening its financial...