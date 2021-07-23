Twitter stock seen higher after expectation beating second quarter

Twitter Inc shares are indicated to start Friday’s trading higher after the social media platform beat revenue targets for its second quarter. Revenue amounted to US$1.19bn, representing a 74% increase year-over-year and beating expectations for US$1.07bn, whilst at 20 cents per share earnings beat analyst forecasts for 7 cents. The group reported a profit of US$65.6mln versus a US$1.38bn loss a year ago. “We delivered better-than-expected performance across all major products and geographies while growing our audience,” said chief financial officer Ned Segal. “We continued to make significant progress on our direct response and brand products with updated ad formats, improved measurement, and better prediction. We are driving more value for advertisers with our strong push into performance-based advertising and expanded offerings for small and medium-sized businesses.” It was the financials that outperformed as monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) were measured at 206mln against expectations of 206.2mln. This represented an 11% improvement from the same period a year ago. Ahead of Friday’s open in New York, Twitter stock was up US$3.58 or 5.15% indicated at US$73.15 per share.