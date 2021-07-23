Five things you need to know today, and until the day you die

Good Friday morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: The board that oversees Great Parks, Hamilton County’s park system, voted Thursday to send a 0.95-mill property tax increase to voters in November, an amount that falls just shy of doubling the current tax rate of 1 mill. But because of how property taxes are assessed, if the levy passes, county property owners will pay slightly more than double what they do today.…