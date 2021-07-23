New York launches $100M tax credit program to aid theater productions

New York is launching a new $100 million state tax credit program designed to give a much-needed boost to musical and theater productions and help generate additional tourism dollars for New York City. "New York is not 'New York' without theatre, but for more than a year and a half visitors and residents were unable to enjoy the unparalleled experience of a live stage performance," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "Theatrical productions support thousands of jobs and showcase performances…