House Freedom Caucus pushes McCarthy to force vote to oust Pelosi as speaker
The group alleged that Pelosi "has no interest in representative democracy" and lamented proxy voting and the installation of metal detectors.Full Article
The caucus sent McCarthy a letter asking him to present a motion by July 31.
A bipartisan vote to advance an infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill has failed. At the same time, the House Speaker has blocked..