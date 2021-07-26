NC native behind Netflix series 'Outer Banks' sees bright future for film in home state

For Jonas Pate, a small-town kid who grew up to be a filmmaker, Netflix’s return to North Carolina means opportunity. These days, Pate is making headlines for co-creating Netflix's teen series “Outer Banks,” which is set to debut its second season on July 30. But Pate has big ambitions. He’s stealthily working on another show set in North Carolina whose plot is currently "top secret." And in his spare time, he’s pushing for even more film activity in his home state. In a conversation…