Empress Royalty amends agreement with mining sector advisor Endeavour Financial to accelerate growth
Published
Empress Royalty Corp said it has amended its agreement with mining sector financial advisor Endeavour Financial Ltd to source and evaluate debt facility opportunities and/or corporate transactions to accelerate the former's growth. "We have been working closely with Endeavour since our inception, building a strong platform to identify investment opportunities and continue to do so," said Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO of Empress Royalty in a brief statement. READ: Empress Royalty makes final US$3M payment for its silver stream deal on the Tahuehueto project in Mexico "Endeavour's expanded role is to source and evaluate debt facility opportunities and/or corporate transactions for Empress. Endeavour's team is an award-winning group of mining finance experts with a proven track record of success." Founded in 1988, Endeavour has a well-established reputation and has arranged over US$500 million in royalty and stream finance, US$4 billion in debt finance and US$28 billion in mergers and acquisitions. Its team has diverse experience in both natural resources and finance, including investment bankers, geologists, mining engineers, cash flow modellers and financiers. Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming group with a portfolio of 16 investments and is focused on finding partners with development and production stage projects, who require additional non-dilutive capital. It already has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital (AIM:TCA) and Accendo. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.comFull Article