Crocs fights knockoff clogs with lawsuit against Walmart, Hobby Lobby and other retailers

Crocs Inc. has filed a patent infringement lawsuit and a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against two of the biggest names in retail and others in the hopes of stamping out knockoffs imitating its trendy clogs. The Broomfield-based company (Nasdaq: CROX) filed a complaint against Walmart, Hobby Lobby and 14 other retailers asserting they sell shoes nearly indistinguishable from Croc’s clogs. "These actions underscore our determination to take forceful steps to protect our…