Crocs fights knockoff clogs with lawsuit against Walmart, Hobby Lobby and other retailers
Crocs Inc. has filed a patent infringement lawsuit and a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against two of the biggest names in retail and others in the hopes of stamping out knockoffs imitating its trendy clogs. The Broomfield-based company (Nasdaq: CROX) filed a complaint against Walmart, Hobby Lobby and 14 other retailers asserting they sell shoes nearly indistinguishable from Croc’s clogs. "These actions underscore our determination to take forceful steps to protect our…Full Article