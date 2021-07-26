3 reasons why it's so difficult to rent a car right now â€” and what comes next

If you want to rent a car in Hawaii, you might want to consider getting a U-Haul instead.Â It might be your best shot as the supply of cars has been so short that some cars in Hawaii recently rented for $700 a day. Rental cars have become a scarce commodity, not just in Hawaii, but across the country. When comparing the first four months of 2021 to the same period in 2019, automaker sales to rental fleets declined by 48%. That drop-off is accelerating, with fleet sales declining by more than 52%â€¦