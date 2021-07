Carolinas Medical Center ranks as No. 1 hospital in Charlotte area, per U.S. News & World Report

Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center was again ranked No. 1 among hospitals in the Charlotte metro area, according to a U.S. News & World Report study released on Tuesday. This is Carolinas Medical Center's fifth consecutive year in the top spot. Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord and CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia tied for second place. Atrium Health Pineville was ranked No. 4. Statewide, CMC came in third place, following Duke University Hospital at No. 1 and UNC Hospitals…