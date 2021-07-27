Startup that turns ashes of deceased loved ones into diamonds raises $10M series A

The oversubscribed $10 million series A funding round Eterneva Inc. announced July 26 presented choices for the company that makes memorial diamonds from the remains of deceased loved ones and pets. “It was a competitive round,” said co-founder and CEO Adelle Archer. She and her team enjoyed the good fortune of having three term sheets to consider. “So, we said, ‘Let’s put together the cap table we really want.’” Archer and her colleagues ultimately chose a group of investors led…