Missouri's attorney general sues over St. Louis city, county mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit to stop mask mandates imposed Monday in the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County. The suit, which was filed late Monday in St. Louis County circuit court, names as defendants County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and the directors of the county and city’s health departments. Last month, Schmitt voluntarily dropped a lawsuit he he had filed in May against St. Louis County over its Covid-19 restrictions then in place.…