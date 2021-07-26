Britain's economy will grow faster than any major economy in Europe as it rebounds from the COVID-19 recession and emerges from lockdown, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted.Full Article
IMF predicts UK economic bounce-back this year to match resurgent US
