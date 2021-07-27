DGTL Holdings says subsidiary Hashoff strikes social media content services contract with fast-growing cryptocurrency trading platform

DGTL Holdings Inc said its wholly-owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has signed a new social media content services contract with one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency trading platforms worldwide. DGTL said London-based Hashoff's newest key account is a European-based cryptocurrency trading platform that leverages tokenized assets onto proprietary technology, making complex cryptocurrency trading more efficient and accessible. The company said the trading platform connects the world's largest cryptocurrencies and traditional finance through thousands of tokenized exchange-traded assets. Specifically, the platform streamlines access to trade nearly all publicly traded equities and coin-based assets around the world, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. READ: DGTL Holdings partners with video content producer Shuttlerock ahead of Hashoff 2.0 launch on social media DGTL said the initial campaign for this new key account will focus on enhancing new user account conversion rates in the US by engaging Hashoff to activate top-ranked social media content publishers to demonstrate the cryptocurrency platform to a new US-based audience. Hashoff's role is to provide a steady flow of video-based content that can be used for owned and paid media to promote the company and demystify its proprietary cryptocurrency trading platform. The company noted that this initiative is an extension of the client's long-term growth plan to expand into North American markets and take a leadership position in the global cryptocurrency sector. "We are excited to launch into the global financial services category in advance of launching Hashoff version 2.0.,” said Charlie Thomas, acting chief strategy officer at Hashoff. “This latest new key account opens the cryptocurrency market and is another important step in driving Hashoff towards a leadership position in providing video-based social media content marketing services. This key account joins our portfolio of global brand customers in the digital sports entertainment and gaming, consumer packaged brands and retail sector." New interim CFO named In other company news, DGTL also announced the appointment of Sean Ty as the new Interim chief financial officer, effective immediately. He replaces Scott Davis. The company said Ty is currently the principal of Ty Consulting Inc, a firm providing corporate accounting services, and comes to DGTL with extensive experience in both public and private companies across a broad range of industries. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham