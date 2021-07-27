Texas Gov. Abbott orders state National Guard to help federal agents arrest people at the border
Published
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard on Tuesday requesting the help.Full Article
Published
Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the adjutant general of the Texas National Guard on Tuesday requesting the help.Full Article
Adcore Inc (TSE:ADCO) (FRA:ADQ) (OTCQX:ADCOF) kicked off the launch of Amphy, the world's most diverse, as well as largest..