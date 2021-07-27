Bias crimes, anti-Black crimes and murders rose in Minnesota in 2020

Minnesota saw a record number of murders in 2020 and the highest number of bias crimes reported in 15 years, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's 2020 Uniform Crime Report released on Tuesday. There were 185 murders in Minnesota in 2020 — the highest number the state has seen since it began publishing uniform crime reports. That's up from 117 in 2019, an increase of 58.1%. The murder number tops the previous record of 183 set in 1995, according to the Bureau. There was…