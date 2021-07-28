First Coast beaches among the most popular on Instagram

Some of the most hashtagged beaches on Instagram are right here on the First Coast, according to a recent data release from Holidu, a search engine for vacation rentals. Florida and California beaches dominated the early part of the list, taking eight of the top 10 spots. Unlike the Holidu list of the most popular small Florida towns, the local beaches couldn't make the top group. South Beach was No. 1 as the most hashtagged beach in the U.S. on Instagram at more than 8 million hashtagged posts.…