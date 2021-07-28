Connecting: Are we having fun yet?

Oh, life is just so serious. We’re working hard for our money. We’re trying to address social woes. We’ve got bills to pay. The kids need entertaining. It’s time to fix dinner… again. Oh, and we’re still in the midst of the first pandemic in more than a century. Indeed, life is just so serious. Anybody up for a little fun? We can certainly be serious and seriously address our obligations be they at home, at work, or in the community. We can also infuse a little levity into all of those…