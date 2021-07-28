Women’s spending habits more eco-friendly than men’s, study finds
Published
When they open their wallets, men are contributing to climate change at greater rates than women. That’s the takeaway from a new Swedish study published in the Journal of Industrial Ecology, which examined consumer spending patterns and their effects on the climate. The biggest difference? Men spend far more money on fuel for vehicles than women do. “The way they spend is very stereotypical — women spend more money on home decoration, health and clothes and men spend more money on fuel…Full Article