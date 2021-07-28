AffiniPay has new CEO

Dru Armstrong has been named CEO at AffiniPay LLC, taking the reins of a fast-growing company that is changing how professional services firms get paid. She previously spent more than five years as CEO of Grace Hill, a South Carolina-based company making real estate management software. Armstrong replaced Tom West, who had been chief executive since mid-2019. Her hire was announced July 27. "AffiniPay saw an incredible amount of growth in 2020, and continues to pave the way for professionals and…