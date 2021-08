A last minute golden performance in gymnastics helped Japan retain its top rank in Tokyo Olympics medal table on Day 6 with a haul of 13 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze at the end of the competitions Wednesday. China overtook the United States to reach the second position, winning a total of 12 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze medals. Team USA is close behind at third with 11 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze