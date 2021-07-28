CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility with US-based floriculture greenhouse

CO2 GRO Inc. has announced a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions system with a US-based floriculture greenhouse. In a statement, the company said the client has requested not to be named, nor the type of flower being grown or location of its greenhouse for competitive reasons. The client paid a fee of C$25,000 for the commercial feasibility. CO2 GRO said the commercial feasibility will be conducted on a section of the greenhouse for about 12 months — with goals to accelerate the growth of flowers to blooming in order to bring products to market sooner as well as providing pathogen protection. READ: CO2 GRO inks C$65,500 commercial installation agreement with Canadian-licensed producer Scientific research and field trials conducted by CO2 GRO as well as a flower commercial feasibility have demonstrated the benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions technology to deliver significant improvements in flower appearance. "In our early days, floriculture greenhouses showed a lot of interest in our technology. However, the pandemic slowed that market for us as countries initially deemed floriculture as non-essential,” said Aaron Archibald, CO2 GRO’s vice president of sales and strategic alliances. “We are now seeing more interest again from growers of high value flowers. Our scientific research, field trials and a commercial feasibility highlighted the value our technology provides to growers in an industry where speed to market is crucial.” He added: “We plan to leverage those results with growers of various high value flowers such as roses, nursery liners and other areas of the floriculture industry where we can provide significant benefits to growers." The company’s CO2 Delivery Solutions technology creates a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers who cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppresses the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham