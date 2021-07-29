The Latest: New division to manage Tunisia's virus crisis

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia’s president has ordered the creation of a special body to manage the country’s coronavirus crisis amid raging infections and public anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic.



President Kais Saied made the announcement Wednesday, according to Tunisian media, saying the new virus operation would be run by the military health service and tasked with ensuring the enforcement of virus restrictions, managing medical stocks and coordinating national virus strategy.



Saied suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and took over all executive powers earlier this week after nationwide protests over Tunisia’s long-running economic crisis and the government’s management of the virus.



Tunisia has the highest virus death rate in Africa and has faced its worst COVID-19 outbreaks to date in recent weeks, with thousands of cases and more than 100 deaths daily in a country of 11 million, according to data from the government and John’s Hopkins University.



TOKYO — Japanese officials have sounded the alarm as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway.



Chief Cabinet...