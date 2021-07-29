Ximen Mining updates on findings of hydrogeology study at its Kenville gold mine project in BC

Ximen Mining Corp announced the results of a hydrogeology assessment at its Kenville gold mine project in Nelson, British Columbia, saying that its plans to build a new underground decline would have a "negligible" effect on the groundwater supply from an aquifer. Ecoscape Environmental Consultants Ltd was hired to carry out the study to assess the effect on the aquifer 511 IIB, which is used domestically, by the decline passing through it. READ: Ximen Mining says it is poised to assess gold resource potential of past producing Wilcox mine's tailings "The report concluded that the 113 domestic wells currently accessing the aquifer only demand 13.6 % of the annual recharge," said Ximen in a statement. "The proposed portal at Kenville Gold Mine would have a negligible effect on groundwater supply in the aquifer. Further, the report concluded that it's not likely that there is any connection between the aquifer 511 IIB and Eagle Creek." The report also concluded that the proposed decline was away from nearby wells and will intercept groundwater at a distance greater than 520 metres from the nearest well. "Along with a relatively low anticipated dewatering rate from the portal, Ecoscape expects a negligible effect on downslope water users," it added. Kenville was formerly known as the Granite-Poorman mine and lies 7 kilometres (km) west of the town of Nelson in the West Kootenay region. Ximen wants to exploit the vein structures to bring it back to life and establish a high-grade, 20-year, producing gold mine, while concurrently exploring the limits of the reserve. The mine was operated intermittently between 1899 and 1973 and produced 10,719 ounces of gold, 82,824 ounces of silver and significant lead and zinc. Contact the writer at giles@proactiveinvestors.com