Another Voice: As Oakland A's look for new stadium, Sacramento needs to thump its chest

Sacramento is a city on the move. Long overshadowed by its Bay Area neighbors, Sacramento is the fastest-growing large city in the state, and recent years have seen leaps and bounds in its population, culture, diversity and big city sophistication. What Sacramento still lacks, however, is the century-old badge of American metropolitan accomplishment — its very own Major League Baseball team. But lo and behold, circumstances are aligning perfectly for that to change. Perfectly, that is, if Sacramento…